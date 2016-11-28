CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A judge is considering whether jurors will visit the spot where a white former South Carolina police officer is accused of shooting and killing an unarmed black man in North Charleston.
Testimony resumes Monday in Charleston in the murder trial of Michael Slager.
Fifty-year-old Walter Scott was shot five times while fleeing a traffic stop in in April, 2015.
The trial is expected to go to the jury by the end of the week.
The defense has asked Circuit Judge Clifton Newman to allow the jury of 11 whites and one black to visit the scene. Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson says jurors have viewed laser scans and animations of the scene so there’s no need go to the location.
