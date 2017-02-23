NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ordered a mentally ill man charged with killing a Yale University doctor to be forcibly medicated so he can stand trial.
Superior Court Judge Thomas O’Keefe Jr. originally ordered Lishan Wang to be forcibly medicated in November 2015, but Wang’s attorneys appealed, calling it “cruel and unusual punishment.”
The state Supreme Court upheld the ruling in September, and the defense appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The New Haven Register reports that the court declined the case, so O’Keefe reiterated the order Wednesday.
Wang maintains he is not mentally ill.
Wang is charged with killing Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN’-der) Toor in 2010 and trying to kill Toor’s pregnant wife. Authorities say the killing stemmed from a dispute at a New York hospital where the two had previously worked together.
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com
