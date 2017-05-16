Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a supermarket in an Atlanta suburb is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.

Jeffrey Hazelwood faces charges including murder in the Aug. 1 slayings of Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson behind a supermarket in Roswell.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2rltwCg ) that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua made her decision based on reports from a clinical psychologist.

Psychologist Christian Hildreth is treating Hazelwood at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Hildreth said that with new medications, Hazelwood appears to understand how the court proceedings in his case would work.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

The Associated Press