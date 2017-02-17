TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge ruled that a man accused of killing a flamingo at Busch Gardens is too mentally ill to go to trial.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber issued the order Friday after two doctors who examined 45-year-old Joseph Corrao concluded he’s not competent to stand trial on an aggravated animal cruelty charge stemming from the death of Pinky.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2lr4hiL ) reports Barber wants the doctors to discuss their findings and treatment options during a future hearing.

Corrao, who is free on bond, attended the hearing but said little.

Police reports show that during an Aug. 2 visit to the Tampa theme park with his family, Corrao reached into an animal pen, grabbed Pinky and slammed her to the ground. She was later euthanized.