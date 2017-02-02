TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man who received a life sentence at age 16 for his role in a fatal robbery is getting out of prison.
A Tampa judge on Wednesday ruled that 39-year-old Floyd LaFountain has been jailed long enough and resentenced him to 22 years. With time served, LaFountain should walk free in a few days.
LaFountain expressed remorse for the 1994 death of 73-year-old Manuel Huerta.
A series of court decisions declaring it unconstitutional to give juveniles life sentences opened the door for a reduced sentence. Prosecutors noted LaFountain’s good behavior in prison.
The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2jvRlIg ) reports he’ll serve 15 years of probation and was ordered not to return to the Athol, Massachusetts area where he was raised.
Sixteen-year-old triggerman Kyle Moran also received a life sentence.
