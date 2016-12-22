Nation & World Judge in corruption trial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca dismisses deadlocked jury Originally published December 22, 2016 at 2:43 pm Share story The Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge in corruption trial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca dismisses deadlocked jury. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryEx-lottery computer administrator from Iowa and friend charged in Wisconsin in alleged scheme to fix Megabucks game Previous StoryBody camera captures Michigan deputy rescuing 3 from fire
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.