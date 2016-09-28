FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has blocked efforts by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to replace the board of trustees at the University of Louisville, his second defeat in an ongoing feud with one of Kentucky’s most powerful political families.

The ruling from Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday permanently blocks an executive order Bevin issued earlier this year that replaced all of the university’s board members. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, arguing Bevin’s order was illegal.

“There is no legal or historical precedent for the Governor’s actions in abolishing and reconstituting the board of trustees of a public university,” Shepherd wrote.

Beshear, son of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, has sued Bevin three times this year. Last week, the state Supreme Court sided with Beshear when it ruled Bevin could not cut the budgets of state colleges and universities without the approval of the state legislature.

Bevin’s actions with the University of Louisville have raised questions about the university’s accreditation. Belle Wheelan, the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, has ordered a formal review of the university because of “the potential for undue political influence.” That review will not take place until December. The University is seeking to renew its accreditation next year.

“What our students and faculty need now is finality,” Beshear said in a news release. “That is why I am calling on Gov. Bevin to either accept the ruling and appoint trustees to the five openings, or agree to move this case immediately to the Kentucky Supreme Court.”

A spokeswoman for Bevin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bevin has been locked in a bitter feud with both Beshears since taking office. Bevin has called his predecessor “an embarrassment” and has awarded a private law firm a contract worth up to $500,000 to investigate former Gov. Beshear’s administration. Bevin’s administration even removed the name of Steve Beshear’s wife from the Capitol Education Center next to the Governor’s Mansion.

Steve Beshear, meanwhile, has launched a nonprofit group dedicated to opposing Bevin’s health care policies — an unprecedented act by a former governor against his successor.