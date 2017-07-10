CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A woman can be heard screaming “Please don’t shoot him!” on a video recorded as a police officer wearing a body camera fatally shot a North Carolina man.
Two body camera videos of Iaroslav Mosiiuk’s shooting were released Monday on a judge’s order.
District Attorney R. Andrew Murray said last week that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Brian Walsh was justified in killing Mosiiuk, a mentally ill man who was pointing a loaded rifle that lacked a critical piece and didn’t work.
Murray said in a 175-page report that Walsh killed Mosiiuk with a shot to the back. He said Walsh couldn’t have known the rifle was missing a critical piece when he acted.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
Walsh was also heard telling his wife on the phone he had just been forced to shoot someone.