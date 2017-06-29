ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former government official accused of selling classified documents to China has been ordered free on bond despite government concerns that he could flee the country.
Sixty-year-old Kevin Mallory of Leesburg was arrested last week and charged under the federal Espionage Act. According to court documents, customs agents found him with $16,500 in undeclared cash earlier this year on a return trip from China.
Prosecutors argued at a detention hearing Thursday in Alexandria that Mallory should be jailed pending trial. A prosecutor said wigs and disguises were found in his home, and that Mallory has expertise in “tradecraft” that gives him the ability to flee the country.
But a magistrate allowed Mallory to be released on an unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.