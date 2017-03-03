U.S. District Judge James Robart said in his order that the federal government could have more time before responding to plaintiff’s efforts to have the case certified as a class-action lawsuit.
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted a two-week extension to the Justice Department in a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump’s immigration order is blocking efforts by legal residents to reunite with their children who are trapped in war-torn countries.
U.S. District Judge James Robart, who halted enforcement of Trump’s immigration order nationwide in February in a separate case brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota, said in his order that the federal government could have more time before responding to plaintiffs’ efforts to have the case certified as a class-action lawsuit.
The Justice Department argued that Trump intends to rescind the order and replace it with a new, substantially revised executive order that may “influence the shape of the legal issues … in ways relevant to the class certification question.”
More on immigration order
- Lawyers for detained ‘Dreamer’ claim government misconduct
- Inslee, Democratic lawmakers look to protect data for immigrants, refugees in Trump era
- After block of travel ban, state Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
- Washington 'two for two' against Trump ban: State politicians react
- Local lawyers help create website to provide legal aid to immigrants at airports
- Starbucks offers free legal advice to employees affected by Trump travel ban
- 94 technology companies support legal challenge to entry ban
- Families still worried after ban suspended
- Wash. judge who stalled Trump ban is highly regarded GOP appointee
- More than 21,000 Washington residents are from banned countries
- Read the text of President Trump's order
- A history of immigration in America
- 30 Days: A refugee family's first month here
- 2015: The Washington refugee experience
After being repeatedly postponed, a White House official said Thursday a replacement order now won’t be unveiled until next week at the earliest.
Robart also said he understood the frustrations of the parents and Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, who filed the lawsuit, over Trump administration statements that seemingly contradict those made by federal government lawyers.
“The court understands Plaintiffs’ frustrations concerning statements emanating from President Trump’s administration that seemingly contradict representations of the federal government’s lawyers in this and other litigation before the court,” the order said.
Nevertheless, Robart said, the court will continue to rely on statements coming from the federal attorneys.
The lawsuit filed in Seattle’s U.S. District Court in late January claims Trump’s order barring people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. is unconstitutional. It asked for a judge to intervene and stop the application of the part of the order that suspends visas to citizens of those seven countries.
Juweiya Abdiaziz Ali, one of the plaintiffs, is a U.S. citizen living in Seattle who started the process in August of bringing her son from Somalia. But Trump’s order has her worried that her son’s visa process will be indefinitely suspended, she said.
Like thousands of others, those named in the lawsuit pursued the immigrant visa process that includes hundreds of dollars in filing fees, security screenings, medical examinations and interviews, Matt Adams, the group’s legal director said previously.
The Trump administration has defended the order, saying more restrictions are needed to protect the U.S. from future terrorist attacks.
The new deadline for federal government attorneys to respond to the motion is March 20.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.