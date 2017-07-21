TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman accused of helping orchestrate the killing of a law school professor doesn’t have to disclose who’s paying for her private attorneys.

A judge issued the ruling Friday after a closed-door hearing with attorneys for Katherine Magbanua where they revealed to him the name of the “third party” paying for her defense.

Magbanua has pleaded not guilty. She faces a murder charge for her alleged role in the shooting of Daniel Markel. Police say a bitter divorce and family squabbles sparked the killing.

Markel was a Florida State University law professor and internationally known Toronto native.

Magbanua’s attorneys disclosed in open court that their fees are not being paid by the family of the professor’s ex-wife.

The judge also set a January trial date for Magbanua.