LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A judge has found grounds for a New Hampshire man to face charges of stabbing two people and setting fire to a church and other buildings.
Anthony Boisvert, of Lebanon, is being held on $500,000 bail. He’s accused of setting fire to the First Baptist Church in Lebanon on Dec. 28 and then stabbing two people who talked to police about him.
The 27-year-old Boisvert has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson. His case has been referred to the public defender’s office.
Boisvert’s case on Tuesday was bound over to Grafton Superior Court.
His twin sister, Andrea Gilbert, is charged with falsifying physical evidence, accused of trying to erase information from her cellphone. Her bail is $20,000.
