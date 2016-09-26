RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge says two former sailors convicted of a 1997 rape and murder are innocent.

U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. said in an opinion Monday that “no sane human being” could find Danial William and Joseph Dick guilty of the crimes they pleaded guilty to roughly two decades ago.

Williams and Dick are two of the so-called “Norfolk Four,” ex-sailors who have long claimed that police coerced them into falsely confessing.

They were freed in 2009 by then-Gov. Tim Kaine because of doubts about their guilt, but their convictions were allowed to remain.

Gibney’s decision allows the men’s innocence claims to move forward.

A spokesman for Attorney General Mark Herring said his office needs to review the decision before commenting.