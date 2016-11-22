TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge says a former astronaut charged in the traffic deaths of two girls can continue driving, but with restrictions.
A judge in Tuscaloosa ruled late Friday that former space shuttle commander James Halsell Jr. can’t consume any alcohol, illegal drugs or medication unless he has a prescription.
Circuit Judge Bradley Almond also ruled the 60-year-old Halsell must have a special locking device installed on his car’s ignition. And the Huntsville man must undergo twice-weekly testing.
Halsell fought to keep his driver’s license after being charged with murder in the traffic deaths of two young girls in Tuscaloosa County in June.
The state initially suspended his license but Halsell appealed. Court documents show Halsell was on probation after receiving a DUI ticket in Los Angeles in 2014.
