Share story

By

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A judge has dropped a murder charge against a Georgia man who told police his wife died after he pushed her and her head struck a couch. The ruling angered family members and disappointed police.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2r3vYh3) that 28-year-old Cynthia “Cynde” Bates died May 6, a day after telling her husband, Jonathan Bates, she wanted a divorce.

A police report says Bates told officers he pushed his wife while his two children were in the room, and her head struck a couch. He said she later began having trouble breathing.

She died the next day, and Jonathan Bates was charged with murder, battery and cruelty to children.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Paulding County Chief Judge Tony Beavers on Tuesday said that he found probable cause only for the battery charge.

It wasn’t clear who was representing Bates.

The Associated Press