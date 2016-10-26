CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has dropped criminal charges against a limousine driver in a fatal crash in Long Island wine country.
Four women died and four others were injured in the July 2015 crash.
Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho ruled Wednesday that an indictment charging driver Carlos Pino was flawed because of improper grand jury testimony.
Prosecutors contended the grand jury testimony was proper, but the judge disagreed.
Pino had been awaiting trial on criminally negligent homicide and other charges. Authorities say the limousine driver was trying to make a U-turn at an intersection after leaving a nearby winery when a pickup truck broadsided the limo.
The pickup driver was arrested on drunken driving charges, but prosecutors later determined he was not criminally responsible for the fatal crash.
