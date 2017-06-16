VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the parents of a Georgia teenager found dead at school inside a rolled up gym mat.
News outlets report that U.S. District Court Judge W. Louis Sands filed an order Tuesday saying the parents of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson were negligent in filing paperwork to the court and in filing for extensions. As such, the court dismissed their claims against 39 defendants without prejudice.
Sands also said the plaintiffs’ attorney was ignorant of a significant legal change tightening deadlines for certain paperwork.
Classmates at Lowndes High School in Valdosta found Johnson’s body inside an upright mat on Jan. 11, 2013. Investigators concluded he died in a freak accident. However, Johnson’s parents say classmates killed their son and law enforcement and school officials covered up the crime.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Evergreen State College suspends campus activities again — this time ahead of pro-Trump group's protest