ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a court case against a Trump administration adviser for national security issues who last year brought a gun to a Washington-area airport.

Sebastian Gorka was charged with carrying a weapon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 31, 2016. Gorka entered an Alford plea to the charge in August, acknowledging that prosecutors could likely prove their case but admitting no wrongdoing.

He was ordered to forfeit the weapon and “be on general good behavior” for six months. The case could be dismissed if Gorka successfully complied with those conditions.

Gorka was not in court Friday. His attorney Christopher Oprison said after the hearing that his client “made a mistake” which he regrets. He suggested the incident would not affect Gorka’s ability to get security clearance.