SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A judge has dismissed several drug cases connected to a former state chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she went to work at a Massachusetts drug lab for eight years.
Hampden County Superior Court Judge Richard Carey on Monday dismissed the convictions of seven defendants and allowed another to withdraw a guilty plea.
The cases are connected to evidence tested by Sonja Farak. Farak pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the state crime lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Farak worked at the lab between 2005 and 2013.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set VIEW
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Police investigate Seattle officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
Carey found that two former assistant attorneys general “tampered with the fair administration of justice” by deliberately concealing documents and making misrepresentations to a judge.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says it’s reviewing Carey’s decision.