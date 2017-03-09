WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge says a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants poses “a grave danger” to the community if released.
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Thursday denied Patrick Stein’s request for release. Prosecutors say Stein was the leader of a militia group called The Crusaders.
Melgren says Stein is a flight risk and the evidence against him is significant. The judge also says Stein has expressed extreme hatred and threatened violence against Muslims, and sought to obtain weapons and explosives.
Prosecutors allege Stein and co-defendants Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen conspired to detonate truck bombs at a 100-unit apartment complex where Somali immigrants live in Garden City, Kansas.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The three have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.