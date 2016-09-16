SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge in San Diego has denied Donald Trump’s request for a five-week delay to a trial to determine whether the now-defunct Trump University defrauded customers.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel ruled Thursday that the trial will begin Nov. 28, as previously scheduled.

Trump attorney Daniel Petrocelli asked the judge to delay the trial to Jan. 2 because he must be in Los Angeles Nov. 15 for another trial. The judge in that case rejected a delay.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Curiel’s handling of the case, noting the judge’s Mexican heritage.

Curiel says the class-action lawsuit targeting Trump University is more than six years old and Trump’s attorneys did not raise scheduling concerns until late August.

The judge also scheduled a hearing to establish jury instructions for Nov. 10.