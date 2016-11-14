CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed a hearing to determine whether Dylann Roof is competent to stand trial in the deaths of nine people at a Charleston church.
U.S. Judge Richard Gergel issued a ruling Monday saying the psychologist examining Roof won’t finish a report until Tuesday. So Gergel delayed the competency hearing by a day to Thursday.
It is still unclear whether the hearing will be open to the public. Roof’s lawyers say it must be closed to protect his right to a fair trial. Prosecutors in the death penalty case and several news organizations want the hearing to remain open.
Roof’s lawyers also filed a request Monday to be allowed to file briefs after the hearing, which if granted could further delay jury selection, set to start next Monday.
