CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a 92-year-old West Virginia man charged with shooting his 68-year-old daughter to death is not competent to stand trial.
Kanawha County deputies say William Stuck called 911 last October and told a dispatcher he had shot his daughter, Sandra Nichols, inside his Mink Shoals home.
Arriving officials found Nichols dead and Stuck with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stuck was hospitalized and, upon his release, he was charged with murder in his daughter’s death.
WCHS-TV reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2jS7IuV) that a judge ruled that Stuck is not competent for trial and should be hospitalized for 90 days to see if his competency can be restored.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit — first by any state — to invalidate Trump’s order WATCH
- Trump immigration agenda’s next target: Tech firms and their H1-B visas
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
___
Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.