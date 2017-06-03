HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The San Diego federal judge whose performance was questioned by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the “American dream” to his Indiana high school alma mater’s graduating class.
Trump said last year that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel had an “absolute conflict” in handling a Trump University case because he was “of Mexican heritage.” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2spNugR ) that Friday night Curiel told graduates of Bishop Noll Institute in northwest Indiana that America is a “great mosaic, made up of people from all over the world aiming for the American dream.”
Curiel grew up in East Chicago, Indiana, outside of Chicago. His parents were from a small Mexican town near Puerto Vallarta. He graduated from Bishop Noll in 1971.
Curiel also told students “to act,” not complain when faced with discrimination.
Most Read Stories
- ‘There’s going to be a lot of dead gangsters’: Inside King County’s surging gang war
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Evergreen State College caller threatened to ‘murder as many people as I can’
- Seattle sphere craze continues with giant dome planned atop skyscraper
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com