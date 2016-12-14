CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in a major Chicago street-gang case says closing arguments in the three-month-old Hobos trial are about to begin.
He told jurors before they went home Wednesday there would be some testimony Thursday morning but that closings would start later the same day.
The arguments could be the legal equivalent of a marathon with each of the six alleged Hobos gang leaders on trial having their own lawyers. Each lawyer will have a chance to deliver arguments in the legally complex case. The judge told jurors closings will run at least four days. That means jurors may only start deliberating just before or after Christmas.
The defendants are accused of a racketeering conspiracy including nine killings. The trial comes as national attention has focused on rising Chicago violence.
