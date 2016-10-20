PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Convicted ex-congressman Chaka Fattah of Philadelphia has been cleared of four of 22 counts of his corruption case based on post-trial motions.

Fattah was convicted in June of orchestrating several fraud schemes to raise money for his campaign and personal spending. Several aides and advisers were also convicted.

His lawyers argued that a Supreme Court decision later narrowed the definition of bribery.

However, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle found that Fattah took “extraordinary” steps to seek an ambassadorship for a friend who had given him money, even hand-delivering a letter to President Barack Obama.

But the judge agreed in Thursday’s ruling to acquit Fattah of four bank and mail fraud counts.

The 11-term Democrat does not yet have a sentencing date.

Defense lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.