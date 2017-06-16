URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A juvenile court judge says a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s longtime girlfriend is competent to stand trial.

The teen is charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder and murder in the April 6 slaying of 40-year-old Heidi Fay Taylor. The boy told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

A Champaign County judge made the ruling Thursday. The boy’s attorney said Friday the teen has mental health issues but the defense didn’t object to the ruling.

The judge hasn’t yet decided the prosecutor’s request to transfer the case to adult court.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.