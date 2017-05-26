SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a California school district not to take any additional disciplinary action against four students over their responses to racist Instagram posts.
The Albany Unified School District suspended the four after they left comments on the Instagram account or indicated they “liked” a post. Albany is in the San Francisco Bay Area next to Berkeley.
U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the district from imposing any additional discipline against the students. One of them was facing an expulsion hearing in June.
Donato said the students’ lawsuit challenging their suspensions raises serious First Amendment questions.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
The racist posts included nooses drawn around the necks of a black student and coach. The district has said it intends to defend itself.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.