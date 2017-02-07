HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order barring Fairfax County police from publicly identifying an officer involved in a fatal shooting.

Court documents show the judge in U.S. District Court in Alexandria granted the order Monday. The police officer was identified in court papers as John Doe.

Police say on Jan. 16, Mohammad Doudzai barricaded himself in his house in Herndon after shooting his two brothers. Authorities say he went to the door with a knife and was shot by an officer.

Police Chief Col. Edwin Roessler Jr. said in a statement that he had not decided about releasing the officer’s name. He says he will comply with all legal orders.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday to determine if the order should be converted to a preliminary injunction.