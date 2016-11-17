A federal judge will hear arguments on whether he should change his mind and open to the public a hearing on whether Dylann Roof is competent to stand trial for killing nine black worshippers in a Charleston church.
Judge Richard Gergel will hear from lawyers hired by The Associated Press and other media outlets at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Gergel ruled Wednesday that Roof’s competency hearing next week should be closed because statements from Roof and other evidence from the hearing could prevent potential jurors from giving him a fair trial.
Roof’s attorneys questioned his ability to help them at his death penalty trial on the eve of jury selection earlier this month.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
Gergel has tentatively ruled he’ll begin jury selection Nov. 28 if Roof is found competent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.