CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has approved the settlement of a lawsuit against Cleveland filed by the family of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy fatally shot by a white officer while playing with a pellet gun at a recreation center.

Cleveland agreed in April to settle the lawsuit over Tamir’s 2014 death and pay $6 million over two years. Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2gJBWzo ) a Cuyahoga County Probate Court judge approved the settlement Wednesday.

Judge Anthony Russo said the settlement was fair, calling the death “a truly unfortunate, tragic and disturbing event.”

The $6 million also includes the attorneys’ share of the settlement and $500,000 paid to Tamir’s mother and sister soon after the federal civil rights lawsuit was settled.

A prosecutor recommended the two officers involved in the shooting not be charged criminally.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com