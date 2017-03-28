Nation & World Judge approves deal to replace 18,000 water lines in lead-tainted Flint, Michigan Originally published March 28, 2017 at 10:30 am Share story By The Associated Press DETROIT (AP) — Judge approves deal to replace 18,000 water lines in lead-tainted Flint, Michigan. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.