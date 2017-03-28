OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has found a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school is competent to face an upcoming death penalty hearing.

Douglas County District Judge Gary Randall agreed on Tuesday with a state psychiatric evaluation that found Anthony Garcia competent to go through the sentencing phase of his case. The judge had ordered the evaluation earlier this month after Garcia refused to answer questions at a competency hearing.

In October, Garcia was convicted of killing the 11-year-old son and a housekeeper of Creighton University faculty member William Hunter in 2008 and killing pathology doctor Roger Brumback and his wife in 2013.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his 2001 firing from Creighton’s pathology residency program.