For almost two years, the Yerkes National Primate Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta has been working to send seven chimpanzees to a zoo in England, prompting the outrage of several animal-welfare and conservation groups because the zoo is unaccredited and there are U.S. sanctuaries ready to accept the chimps.

A federal judge last week cleared the way for the chimps to go. But in her decision, she criticized the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has approved the move, saying the agency’s interpretation of the Endangered Species Act “appears to thwart the dynamic of environmental protection that Congress plainly intended.”

In 2015, the Fish and Wildlife Service classified all chimpanzees, captive and wild, as endangered. The decision meant that experiments, exports and other actions were prohibited under the act unless they could be shown to benefit the species as a whole. The wildlife service’s announcement was part of a change in the treatment of laboratory chimps that started when the National Institutes of Health said in 2013 that it would retire most of its chimps. All are now being retired.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Wednesday that the New England Anti-Vivisection Society and others who sued the Fish and Wildlife Service lacked the legal standing to do so because they were not suffering harm.

But Jackson said the plaintiffs’ arguments were nonetheless persuasive. She said she doubted Congress “intended to authorize the agency to ‘sell’ its permits” by allowing prohibited activities as long as donations were made to benefit the species in question.

Theodora Capaldo, president of the antivivisection society, said that while she was disappointed, she was also encouraged by the judge’s criticism of what Capaldo called Fish and Wildlife’s “ridiculous pay-to-play formula.”

“We lost, but we won,” she said.

The antivivisection society and other groups have tried to block the export of the Yerkes chimps because they fear that the English zoo, Wingham Wildlife Park, may breed them, producing more chimps in captivity, and that the export could set a precedent for the wildlife service’s handling of chimpanzees.

The Yerkes center’s application to send the chimps to England was the first test of how the Fish and Wildlife Service would interpret the endangered classification. Both Yerkes and the English zoo contended the move would benefit the species because of donations to conservation groups.

After several missteps, Yerkes arranged to donate $225,000 to the Population and Sustainability Network, a British organization that had no connection to chimps but planned to initiate a program to benefit them.

Jackson challenged the agency’s argument that such donations were a legitimate part of the permit process because, she said, a donation could be arranged for any prohibited action despite the intent or value of the action itself.

In response to a request for a comment on Jackson’s criticism, the Fish and Wildlife Service said only that it “was satisfied with the outcome” of the lawsuit.

The court ruling noted that Yerkes intended to move the chimpanzees before Nov. 1, when the permit expires. A Yerkes spokeswoman did not respond to a question about when the center would move its chimps but wrote in an email that the center was “pleased with the judge’s decision.”