The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has upheld Gov. Jerry Brown’s decision to keep Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten in prison.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William Ryan on Thursday refused a request from Van Houten’s lawyer to overturn Brown’s decision.

A state board in April had declared Van Houten, who killed a California couple more than 40 years ago, eligible for parole after years of good prison behavior.

In July, Brown overturned the board.

The Los Angeles Times reports the judge said in his Thursday ruling that there is still evidence Van Houten is a threat to society, and that he respects the governor’s broad discretion in these matters.

Van Houten, now 67, is serving a life sentence for the killings of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca.

