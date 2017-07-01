VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who authorities say had downloaded child pornography while at a Vicksburg casino has been ordered to spend a decade behind bars.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says 67-year-old Russell Haley pleaded guilty Friday in a circuit court to one count of child exploitation. Haley received a 40-year sentence, with 30 of those years suspended.

Judge James Chaney also sentenced Haley to pay a $50,000 fine and $1,000 each to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Haley also was banned from entering any casino.

Haley was arrested in August 2015 at the Diamond Jacks Casino in Vicksburg. Authorities say an investigation found he had used free Wi-Fi at casino hotels throughout Mississippi and Louisiana to download illegal images for months.