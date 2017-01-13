QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say masked gunmen have shot and killed a journalist in southwestern Baluchistan province.

Police officer Muhammad Ali said Friday that 37-year-old Muhammad Jan was returning home late Thursday night when targeted in Kalat, some 160 kilometers south of the provincial capital Quetta.

Ali said the Jan was working for Urdu language daily Qudrat, and also teaching at a school. He said police were searching for the culprits who escaped on a motorcycle.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing. Baluchistan is the scene of a low intensity insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the province.

Pakistan is considered one of the deadliest countries for journalists. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 59 journalists have been killed in Pakistan from 1992 to 2016.