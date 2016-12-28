AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s official news agency says the State Security Court has sentenced five alleged members of the Islamic State group to death by hanging.
The Petra news agency said Wednesday that 15 other alleged IS members were given sentences ranging from three to 15 years in prison with hard labor.
The report says the 20 militants were convicted of killing a policeman, planning and practicing terrorist actions, manufacturing explosives, possessing weapons and promoting terrorist ideas.
The convicted IS members were arrested in a raid on their hideout in the city of Irbid in March. Seven militants and a Jordanian police officer were killed in the raid.
