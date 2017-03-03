AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A government spokesman says Jordan has executed 10 men convicted of terrorism charges, including deadly attacks on tourists, Jordanian security forces and a local writer.
Mohammed Momani said in a statement carried by the state news agency Petra that the 10 were hanged early Saturday at Swaqa Prison.
The statement says five others were executed for other crimes, including rape.
