AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — An official says Jordan’s Cabinet ministers have resigned ahead of a planned government reshuffle, at a time of public discontent with perceived security lapses and rising unemployment.

The official said the ministers submitted their resignations Saturday to the prime minister, ahead of a reshuffle to be announced Sunday. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters on the issue.

Jordanian media said Interior Minister Salameh Hamad is expected to be among the ministers losing their jobs. Hamad has been criticized for his handling of December shooting attacks by Islamic State militants that killed 11 members of the security forces and three civilians, including a Canadian tourist.

Cabinet reshuffles are relatively common in Jordan, in part as a way of addressing public discontent.