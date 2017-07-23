AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A news site linked to Jordan’s military has reported a violent incident near Israel’s embassy in the kingdom’s capital of Amman.
The Hala Akhbar site reported Sunday evening that an Israeli and a Jordanian were wounded and that the incident involved a stabbing and a shooting.
The site says one of the wounded was in critical and the other in moderate condition.
A heavier-than-usual Jordanian security presence was seen near the embassy Sunday evening.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.
The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.
Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.