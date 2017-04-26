LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp’s former business managers say the star “is a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct” and “has himself to blame for his financial woes.”
The statement from Management Group spokesman David Shane is the latest volley in a public battle between the actor and his one-time management team.
Depp sued the Management Group and attorneys in January for more than $25 million, charging fraud and negligence. The Management Group countersued, saying Depp spent lavishly on homes, private jets, art and memorabilia in spite of its warnings.
In comments to The Wall Street Journal for a story published Wednesday, he questioned why he wasn’t dropped as a client by his managers.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
Shane responded by saying Depp was ‘involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.