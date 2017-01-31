LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp’s former business managers are suing the actor, claiming that his lavish spending is to blame for his recent financial trouble.

The countersuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by The Management Group comes roughly two weeks after Depp sued the company alleging it grossly mismanaged his earnings.

Tuesday’s filing alleges Depp was spending more than $2 million a month on living expenses and refused to heed calls from his business managers to control his spending.

Depp’s lawsuit filed Jan. 13 seeks more than $25 million, while his former business managers are primarily seeking $560,000 they say they are owed in unpaid fees and a judge’s ruling that the actor is to blame for his financial troubles.

A phone message and email to Depp’s attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday.