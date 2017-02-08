NEW YORK (AP) — Mobster John Gotti’s namesake grandson has pleaded guilty to selling oxycodone pills in Queens.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says the younger John Gotti will be sentenced to eight years in prison following his guilty plea Wednesday to criminal sale of a controlled substance and other charges.

Brown says Gotti also has agreed to forfeit more than $250,000 in seized drug proceeds.

The 23-year-old Gotti was arrested in August 2016 at the Queens home where his late grandfather once lived.

Prosecutors say undercover officers bought a total of more than $46,000 worth of oxycodone from Gotti on 11 occasions. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.