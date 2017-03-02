NEW YORK (AP) — Mobster John Gotti’s namesake grandson has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to selling oxycodone pills in New York City.
The 23-year-old Gotti was arrested in August at the Queens home where his late grandfather once lived.
Prosecutors say undercover officers bought more than $46,000 worth of oxycodone from Gotti on 11 occasions.
In a letter to the judge, Gotti expressed remorse for his actions, which he called a youthful indiscretion.
At his sentencing Thursday, Gotti’s lawyer said his client will likely be out of prison in about four years.
Gotti will also forfeit more than $250,000 in seized drug proceeds.
Gotti’s grandfather was the former boss of the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002.
