BOISE, Idaho — A black bear attacked a man jogging near Priest Lake in Northern Idaho in what is the second bear attack in the popular recreation area in a month.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the man sustained lacerations to his lower leg in the Monday afternoon attack but wasn’t taken to a hospital.
Officials say the man tried to scare off the bear and then fell to the ground when it attacked, driving it off with a kick.
Trackers with dogs failed to locate the bear in the Panhandle National Forests. The U.S. Forest Service closed the area overnight.
Early in July, a black bear with a cub attacked a woman hiking about 6 miles south of Monday’s attack. She was flown to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.