CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the Class Day address at Harvard University.
Graduating seniors are expected to hear from Biden at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Democrat served six terms as a U.S. senator for Delaware before becoming vice president under Barack Obama in 2009.
He left office this year and is leading policy institutes at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware.
Most Read Stories
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Blast at Ariana Grande concert in England kills 19 people VIEW
Biden previously said he was honored to be invited to Harvard, calling today’s students the “most engaged, the most tolerant and the best educated” in America’s history.
Harvard seniors have been inviting speakers for Class Day since 1968.
Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to give the university’s commencement address on Thursday.