NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Joan Osborne has sung with Bob Dylan several times and she’s covered his songs for years, but this month she goes even further.

The Grammy-nominated singer of the hit “One of Us” has put out an album of Dylan covers. “Songs of Bob Dylan,” released Friday, is equal parts tribute album, musical experiment and fan letter.

The idea of doing an album of Dylan songs was inspired by Ella Fitzgerald’s exploration of the Great American Songbook, covering songwriter by songwriter. Osborne wanted to try an updated version and picked Dylan for her initial attempt.

But she’s not expecting Dylan to offer any feedback. Says Osborne: “No, I don’t anticipate that Bob himself is going to weigh in on it.”