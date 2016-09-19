LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Carrey says a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the husband of his ex-girlfriend is a “heartless” attempt to exploit him.

Mark Burton sued Carrey in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, accusing the actor of providing the prescription drugs Cathriona White used to overdose in September 2015. The wrongful death lawsuit contends Carrey improperly obtained prescriptions for Ambien and the powerful opioid oxycodone under the alias Arthur King.

Carrey wrote in a statement that he loved White and said the suit was an attempt to profit from her death.

The suit accuses Carrey of giving White the medications days before she was found dead in one of Carrey’s homes. White and Carrey dated in 2012 and were photographed together in May 2015.

Coroner’s officials later ruled the 30-year-old makeup artist’s death a suicide.

Burton and White married in 2013.