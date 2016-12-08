LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who competed on “Jeopardy!” while battling terminal colon cancer has died the week before her episode was set to air but prize money has gone to cancer research as she wished.
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says in a statement that Cindy Stowell died Monday.
The quiz show says on its website that the Austin, Texas, woman was invited to an audition for the show in August. Before the audition, Stowell reached out to a producer to ask how long it might be before she taped her episode because she didn’t have long to live. She said she would like to donate any winnings from the show to cancer research.
Stowell passed the audition and was booked for the earliest possible taping Aug. 31.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
Her appearance will air Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.